Speech to Text for New fire truck for Albert Lea Fire Dept.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new piece of equipment recently purchased by the albert lea fire department includes features and technology crews never had access to before and is expected to be a game changer when they respond to life?saving missions. kimt news three's deedee stiepan got to check out the much?needed addition to the department and joins us live in studio with more. tyler ? arielle the firefighters i met with tell me this is the department's dream truck. one of the reasons ? this maneuverable extension to its ladder. unlike their old truck that just had a straight stick ladder ? this one has a platform that will give firecrews access to areas that could not be reached before. deputy fire chief jeff laskowske says albert lea has a lot of lake front properties and it's often difficult for them to access the back of homes but using this truck they can send the platforum up and over a home or building. it will also improve how they respond water rescues./// "with all the waterways we have in town, we can actually set this truck up near our bridges for any potential rescues, go up over the top, not even have to put somebody in the water and do rescues a lot quicker without having to try to use mechanical advantage stuff like that we can actually just put somebody right down by the water to do it." the department got a pretty good deal on the new truck. they bought it from the wayne city michigan fire department for 450? thousand dollars. even with the additional 50? thousand being spent to get the truck to "like new" condition ?a?l? f?d still came in 700?thousand dollars under their budget ? which is something tax payers should thanks deedee. this new truck should be with the fire department for 20?30 years.///