Speech to Text for What to do if looking to downsize

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with spring about 3 weeks away, people are looking to put their houses on the market... and realtors say they see a lot of these people looking to downsize. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us what she's learning about the process. annalisa? good morning tyler and arielle. i sat down and talked with a couple who lives here at riverbend assisted living. and they are currently going through the downsizing process, and i'm learning even if you're thinking of downsizing this upcoming spring ? start now. now that their five kids are grown on their own, edwin rust and his wife yvonne are selling their house and downsizing. we don't need all that space. they've moved into assisted living and are downsizing by getting rid of things they don't have space for. for ed ? it's getting rid of the over 750 books he once had in the house. she loved that. (laugh( experts say people looking to downsize in spring have things to do now ? including looking for places to move into and to start going through things room by room, starting with the room you use the least. as for someone going through the process, edwin says be ready to get rid of things you may still want. you have to reach a point where you say you know i got to have the space so i got to get rid of ed and ivyonne are not the only ones downsizing. a recent survey by real? estate site trulia finds more than half of americans looking to move are looking for smaller homes. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. ed lives at riverbend assisted living... which is having an information session on how to downsize and more tips on what to do now if you are looking to downsize. the event starts at 10 a?m and is open to the public at riverbend assisted living.