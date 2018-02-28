Speech to Text for Nordic Ski Team Olympics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out there...which makes it tough to do outdoor sports. this is the last week for the rochester nordic ski team's season- so as tradition continues...coac hes put on the "r-n-s-t olympics" nordic skiers-natvo-1 "go nordic!" nordic skiers-natvo-3 over 100 students participated in the event which included everything from an opening ceremony with a torch relay and games which were played while on skis. one student tells kimt she believes this non-traditional sport is special because unlike many other sports-this is something she can do for a long time.xxx nordic skiers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ally welch rochester, mn "this is more of a lifelong sport- this is something my 80 year old grandpa can still come out to quarry hill and do" ally also says that she enjoys being part of this team because any student from any high school can join- including those who are home schooled so it gives her a chance to meet people who she might not meet in class. / health intro-stngr-3 it's a fun