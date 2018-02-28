wx_icon Mason City 28°

wx_icon Albert Lea 30°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 34°

wx_icon Rochester 32°

Clear

Putting hazmat training to use

Why firefighters and emergency personnel say the training is important

Posted: Tue Feb 27 21:13:02 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 27 21:13:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Putting hazmat training to use

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that even local crews need to be trained on. today area first responders are taking a hazmat training course in order to better understand how to handle hazardous materials. hazmat training-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:feb. 20th 2014 putting hazmat training those with theood, ia northwood fire department say they took advantage of this training on febuary 20th 20-14 when a chemical fire broke out in northwood...fo rcing the city to evacute. the northwood fire chief says they went straight to the handbook they are using today to make sure they kept everyone safe. xxx hazmat training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief mitch hanson northwood fire department it's very importatn to have kind of an emergency response to these things because they are going to happen if you think they aren't going to happen, it is definitely going to happen to someone in our area. those taking the class say only a matter of time before they will have to use this training. we're told it is required by the occupational safety and health administration.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events