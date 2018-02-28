Speech to Text for Putting hazmat training to use

that even local crews need to be trained on. today area first responders are taking a hazmat training course in order to better understand how to handle hazardous materials. hazmat training-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:feb. 20th 2014 putting hazmat training those with theood, ia northwood fire department say they took advantage of this training on febuary 20th 20-14 when a chemical fire broke out in northwood...fo rcing the city to evacute. the northwood fire chief says they went straight to the handbook they are using today to make sure they kept everyone safe. xxx hazmat training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief mitch hanson northwood fire department it's very importatn to have kind of an emergency response to these things because they are going to happen if you think they aren't going to happen, it is definitely going to happen to someone in our area. those taking the class say only a matter of time before they will have to use this training. we're told it is required by the occupational safety and health administration.