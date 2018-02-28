Speech to Text for Preserving historic Rochester

"days inn" hotel...you probably don't think of it's historical value.... but there's one in rochester many believe is worth fighting for. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is getting local reaction to this conversation... she's live in rochester now. brooke what do people have to say? maplive:should the days inn be considered historic? rochester, mn google earth 2018 google days inn live map.jpg katie i'm here in front of the days inn which is almost 100 years old. and that's one reason some are saying this building should be marked as a historic landmark and not knocked down... xxx brooke story-lpkg-1 brooke story-lpkg-5 "once it's gone...it won't be back" tonight the rochester heritage preservation comission held a meeting to go over the facts and findings they plan to present to city council for the approval to make the days inn-formerly known as hotel carlton-a historic landmark in rochester. brooke story-lpkg-2 "i think it should stay a historic landmark, i would be sad to see it go." brooke story-lpkg-6 viktoria has lived in rochester since 1992 and says she enjoys seeing an old building downtown. if it is not approved-going forward the building would be knocked down and a new 17 story building would replace it. one community member says if they can't keep the entire building-he hopes an architect will be able to at least keep parts of it. brooke story-lpkg-3 "whether that whole building is kept in its entirety or not, at least try and incorporate the facades of the building." brooke story-lpkg-7 viktoria agrees- saying she misses michaels which was a family owned resturaunt that was built in the 1950s but was torn down. now she fears others will miss this if it goes too. "i think it makes it more unique i like the older buildings...i miss michaels" brooke story-ltag-2 the recommendation is expected to be heard at the city council meeting on march 19th. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thanks brooke. be sure to stay with kimt for the latest.