Responding to school threats

within the last week - five school threats have surfaced in our area...resulting in lockdowns, investigations, even a school closure. tonight - we're looking into what law enforcement want you to do - should you see a suspicious post. school threat-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains. xxx school threat-pkgll-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:yesterday school threat response mason city, ia natural sound a fun event for students turned tense after the mason city police department lowerthird2line:school threat response mason city, ia was made aware of this social media post among others around 12:30 monday. it reads "don't go to the assembly - they found two of the planned shooters guns". lowerthirdcourtesy:yesterday school threat response mason city, ia natural sound with the approval of law enforcement - the assembly went on with a large police presence-- something mason city resident chad lancaster is glad to see. school threat-pkgll-2 to shutdown schools and send kids home necessarily if we have to have a presence of some sort we had a great place to park here mason city and i think they're capable of handling it lowerthirdcourtesy:yesterday school threat response mason city, ia though lancaster's kids are all grown up, he says people can't live their lives in fear. lowerthird2line:school threat response mason city, ia you have to give it some validity think the police need to come in investigate it but i think if we shut down our lives for these kinds of things that were buying into buying in the hysteria which is why mason city police chief jeff brinkley says they decided to release this post to the public, something he doesn't do very often. school threat-pkgll-3 there is an element here of letting our lives be ruled by panic and fear and that makes these that makes terrorists and people who choose to engage in this type of behavior that's what they want and i think there was an element hear that that we are not going to give them lowerthirdcourtesy:yesterday school threat response mason city, ia while chief brinkley says they don't know who made the original post...he says people need to come forward when they see something suspicious. lowerthird2line:school threat response mason city, ia it's not to share it it's not a fan the flame it's not perpetuate the urban legend of whatever that thing is going to come to the school it's to let somebody know lowerthirdcourtesy:yesterday school threat response mason city, ia though the investigation is still on going, those in the community like lancaster say the school and the police department handled the situation, very well. lowerthird2line:school threat response mason city, ia i just don't want people to buy in to the hysteria and live their lives in fear we can't do that school threat-pkgll-10 those with the mason city police department are still asking for the publics help with any additional information they may have in regards to the threat-- in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three.