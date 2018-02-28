Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/27) 10:00

november i was at a clear lake girls basketball practice... and they kept saying 2-27-1 and oh. - all season long.. they've been focused on february 27th... and winning this one game. cl vs monticello 10-vo-6 cl vs monticello 10-vo-4 - the lions are taking on monticello... looking for the only missing from their resume.. a state tournament win. - these two teams went toe to toe all day long...and jordyn barragy is a big reason why the senior knocks down three from the corner. - but the lions are down 7 at the half... sara faber says let's take control now...she just skates through the paint for the layin...give her 12 on the day - but the star for clear lake was barragy...20 points...13 boards...she was saving her best for last...was a move here to shake the defender and score to get within 2 -monticello has a couple of different players that can beat you...three girls over 14 points...lauren ries...for three from the top of the key - clear lake was able to make a run late in the fourth with back to back threes including this one from lexi fasbender.. but just not quite enough... monticello wins.. 61-50.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a state tournament clear lake monticello 50 61 final cl vs monticello 10-sot-4 lowerthird2line:jordyn barragy 20 points, 13 rebounds jordyn: we needed to score stop score and that's not what we got, we were scoring well offensively but we needed to bring it to the defensive side and we just didn't execute as well as we needed to. lowerthird2line:heartbreaker at state kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:sara faber 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists sara: they were getting the ball to no. 25 and i think we guarded the best we could but she's a good player and we have to always get better. crestwood st 10-vo-5 crestwood st 10-vo-3 -undefeated crestwood is the number one overall seed in the 3-a bracket... taking on south tama...and here come the cadets...quick pass to shannon pisney open in the corner for the long two...she had 19 - ellie friesen finding her friends all over today...she drops this one to 6-2 sophomore sharon goodman. who makes the layin look easy..goodman is great... with a double double. - this thing is all crestwood from the word go...friesen finds her sister emily friesen open at the wing for three. - it's a 28 point first half lead and the top ranked cadets never looked back. - ellie helps her team balloon their lead at one point to 40! this triple was a part of her 9 point, 9 rebound, and 10 assists day! - 66-28 crestwood is moving on.xxx crestwood st 10-vo-4 crestwood st 10-sot-gx-9 lowerthird2line:sharon goodman 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks yeah we just came out working hard and we were ready to go right away from the start and we got the ball moving and just defense carried us through the game there lowerthird2line:cadets cruise to semis kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:shannon pisney 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists we have all the pieces to the puzzle we don't have anybody who's going to go out and score 40 points we can have everybody score even if somebody is having an off game and we all work together as a team. spx fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 3a state tournament crestwood cadets 66 <none> sou ... - crestwood is back in des moines... thursday night at 5 oh clock.. for a final four showdown with north polk. - the cadets are 24 and oh.. the comets are 22 and 3. - the winner plays for a title on saturday. / spx fp 4 team score:mn hs girls basketball section 1a l-p a's 75 <none> kingsland knights 46 ... - nobody in lyle pacelli has scored more points in a single game... than kristi fett. - she scores 41 tonight... and the a's... beat kingsland... 75- 46. - they'll square off with...grand meadow in saturdays semifinals... after the superlarks.. chased southland.. by a 64-37 final score. / iowa state ok state-vo-5