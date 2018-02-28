Speech to Text for Austin Utility Building Demolished

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

demolition-lintro-2 that's right katie- a major change is coming to the city of austin. the old public utilities plant is now becoming a safe space for kids and families. xxx utilities demolition-lpkg-1 utilities demolition-lpkg-12 vo built in the 1800's nat machine hitting building vo it was once the main power source in austin nat another machine hitting building vo lowerthird2line drone:austin utility building demolished austin, mn now this plant is shutting down due to outdated technology...to make room for a new recreation center. dick johnson is a retired construction worker from austin. utilities demolition-lpkg-10 as he watches the demolition... quick sot or nat? he says he can't help but think back to when the plant was up and running. sot utilities demolition-lpkg-5 it's sad to see this old building go because it's been apart of the community for over half a century. utilities demolition-lpkg-11 vo energy resources operation director alex bumgardner says the austin utilities plant is outdated and cost more to maintain. sot lowerthird2line:alex bumgardner operations director, austin utilities how much longer can we continue sticking money into a facility that can't efficiently produce energy utilities demolition-lpkg-9 vo for johnson he says it sad to see the plant go but is looking forward to taking his grandkids to the new recreation center. sot it's for the good of the community and hopefully it's good for the youth of the community so they have a place to go with some guidance and get some instruction. the new recreation center is expected to be completed by the summer. live in the rochester studio - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. once the rec- center is complete you can expect it to have a indoor pool and playground. organizers