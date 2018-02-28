Speech to Text for MN Ranked 2nd in Best States Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the top of that list...minnesota is ranked the 2nd best state in the country by u-s news and world report. 2nd best-vo-1 2nd best-vo-4 while minnesota ranked higher than iowa for quality of life and opportunity... the state's rankings were lower for education and economy. one guy we spoke with is from chicago and is happy the list is giving the midwest some love. xxx 2nd best-sot-1 lowerthird2line:douglas gary chicago, il "the midwest is really the glue that holds the united states together, in my opinion."