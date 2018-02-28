Speech to Text for Grab and Give Grocery Event

say they're on track to raise thousands of dollars for the hawkeye food bank through their annual grab and give grocery event. take a look... grab and go-vo-1 lowerthird2line:grab and go mason city, ia twenty eight teams of 3 gathered at hy-vee west in mason city this morning to race for 5 minutes and grab as many groceries as they could that total close to 250 dollars. teams were only allowed to use mental math to calculate the worth of their groceries. organizer linda anderegg from the cerro gordo county farm bureau says the event has grown every year in attendance and excitement. xxx grab and go-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda anderegg cerro gordo co. farm bureau "it's a great time. when we ask businesses if they'll compete again for the next year or join us, they're always so ready to go. it's like yeah we'll be a team. so we're happy about that." last year - the event raised more than 6- thousand dollars for the food bank.