elementary in allison where kids are just thrilled to see their teacher get the golden apple award so let me take you inside the classroom to meet mrs. hoogestraat this week's golden apple winner. golden apple-pkgll-4 - nat- this isn't your typical classroom. -nat- and third grade teacher laci hooestraat loves it this way. golden apple-pkgll-3 laci - i feel like the kids need choice, sometimes they need to be in control of something and this gives them control. hoogestraat has her classroom set up not with desks - maybe four - but tables made of dry eraseboards--an d one giant rug. she leaves it up to her kids on where to sit--which has parents nominating her for this week's golden apple award because she lets them learn to be responsible for themselves. laci - its just unbelievable, very humbled, very thankful, i can't do what i do without these great kids and their parents. - nat- jack dwier helped nominate his teacher. golden apple-pkgll-5 dwier- she's really good at her job and she's smart. golden apple-pkgll-6 s dwier says he can't believe his nomination got picked! dwier - there's a million teachers out in iowa that could have got it but she got it. and for hoogestraat that's a concept she's trying to accept without crying. laci - i'm humbled because this is my job, i love what i do, i love the kids, and whatever i can do to help them learn and be successful that's what i do. emily - in allison, emily boster, k- i-m-t news 3.