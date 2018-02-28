Speech to Text for State basketball highlights 6:00

girls basketball team this season.. you better be ready for tip off.. or the cadets will bury you. - they raced off to a 14-zip lead in their regional final victory. crestwood vs st at 6-vo-5 crestwood vs st at 6-vo-3 - and now the cadets are the number one seed in class 3- a... taking on south tama today. - they get off to another strong start... - ellie friesen drops one down low to shannon pisney for the first points of the day...she had 19 for the cadets - friesen is just an assists machine...she fires a bullet underneath to sharon goodman...it's a double double kinda day for her...the 6-2 sophomore gets the hoop and the harm - coach sickles wants to keep the cadets running game going...and emily friesen does just that...count three from the wing - it's a 28 point crestwood lead at recess and they never look back around they go to kaylee thomas for the triple - and what a day for ellie...nearly a triple double with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists tying a state tournament record. here's a three from her at the top of the key and the cadets dominate their state opener 66-28.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a state tournament (1) crestwood (8) south tama 66 28 final crestwood vs st at 6-sot-gx-8 lowerthird2line:shannon pisney 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists we literally just said that we don't want to ever feel that feeling again i mean last year it hurt us a lot so this year we just wanted to come in and give it our all. lowerthird2line:cadets cruise to semis des moines, ia lowerthird2line:doug sickles crestwood: 24-0 south tama has a really really outstanding guard in musgrave and we really tried to squeeze her defensively and offensively we just moved the ball and hit the open girl and knocked down shots. lowerthird2line:cadets cruise to semis kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:ellie friesen 9 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists coach always says just do what we've been doing all season and that's exactly what we did and i think for me i just have so much confidence in my teammates and what they are capable of. spx fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 3a state tournament crestwood cadets 66 <none> sou ... - the cadets chase of a championship resumes thursday... in a 3-a semifinal against north polk. - the comets are 22 and 3... after a 17 point win over assumption this afternoon. / cl vs monticello at 6-vo-4 cl vs monticello at 6-vo-2 - the clear lake girls are no stranger to des moines... today they are searching for a win against moticello. - panthers jumps out to an early lead...jordan kuper with some space.. outside the perimeter sinks three... - but the lions start to claw back in this in the second...jordyn barragy what a day for her...driving baseline she gets 2 of her 20 ...she also had 13 boards - ali maulsby doing her part in the second quarter this long three gets clear lake within one late in the second! - clear lake still down a couple of possessions midway through the third...but sara faber isn't going down without a fight...flying through the lane for two - to the fourth... out of a timeout clear lake needs a rally and chloe mueller starts it with a three at the wing. - lions get another stop and lexi fasbender takes advantage! back to back threes gets c-l within 3. - but the panthers never give up their lead 61-50 is the final... another tough loss in the quarters for the lions.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a state tournament clear lake monticello 50 61 final cl vs monticello at 6-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:jordyn barragy 20 points, 13 rebounds once you get to the well, its all the excitement, its all the energy, and it's the environment, its everything you ever wanted and once you get there you need to settle down, take a breath, play your game. we just got down into that a little too late. lowerthird2line:lions fall in state qtrs. des moines, ia lowerthird2line:bart smith clear lake: 22-3 bart smith: what doesnt kill you only makes you stronger, we had some disappointment in that locker room, and i think that we are going to get over this hump, and get down here and get away with a win. lowerthird2line:lions fall in state qtrs. des moines, ia spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 3a state tournament clear lake lions 50 <none> monticell ... - clear lake's season comes to a close with a 22 and 3 overall record. - but they will have to say good bye to a senior class.. that went to state.. three times in their