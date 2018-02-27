Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic partners with Children's Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now they are starting with hands-on crafts.xxx children's museum at mayo-natvo-4 this is my first time inventing something lowerthird2line:children's museum and mayo team up rochester, mn the minnesota children's museum in rochester is teaming up with mayo clinic to bring an interactive event to patients and families once a month. today's theme is "interactive workshop" where kids have the chance to create. parents say waiting 15 minutes for the doctor can feel like hours for their children - so this is a way to pass time. 6 year old sameer sakrikar - who is at mayo for allergy testing - agrees.xxx children's museum at mayo-sot-3 lowerthird2line:sameer sakrikar rochester, mn if i just sit, it feels a little boring. so this makes it a little more fun? yeah. parents also say the event is a good way to keep kids occupied without electronics - and it keeps them learning when they're pulled out of school for an appointment. / a new