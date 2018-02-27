Speech to Text for Iowa ranked as #1 state in the US

/ a new study from u-s news and world report ranks iowa as the best state in the nation. but what does that mean exactly? kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us from the newsroom to explain what landed the state in the top spot. alex?xxx iowa is the best state-lintro-2 that's right amy. iowa can be proud to hold this distinction - after being ranked the best state in the u-s. and the people i spoke with today say they agree.xxx iowa is the best state-pkg-2 lowerthird2line drone:iowa ranked as best state in the us mason city, ia there's more to iowa than just corn...wind farms...and presidential primaries. according to the u.s. news and world report... the hawkeye state was ranked the number one best state in the nation. iowa is the best state-pkg-9 iowa's number 1 ranking in infrastructure ... including internet access - helped it earn that stop. the state also ranked high in terms of healthcare at 3rd - opportunity at 4th and education at 5th. les weitzel has lived in iowa his entire life and agrees that it's the best state... he says iowa's number 9 ranking on the list for quality of life may be a little low. iowa is the best state-pkg-7 "i love mason city. i've lived here all my life, and i really like it. i think they're higher than 9th, but if that's what they say, i agree with it." iowa is the best state-pkg-10 marie lewis is visiting the state on business from wisconsin...and while she isn't an iowa resident...she sees why the state ranked number 1. lowerthird2line:marie lewis peshtigo, wi "people are really nice. the area looks really clean, which i like, and there's a lot to see and do." iowa is the best state-pkg-11 she also holds the midwest in general in high favor. "i've been all over the country, and midwest people are...midwest people. they're good, they're usually kind, like to be with other people, like to talk...it's all good." / iowa is the best state-ltag-2 i also spoke with lindsey james...the executive director of visit mason city. she says the ranking could drive more tourism... business... and people to the state. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. despite iowa's number one ranking - there are still areas where the state could improve. we will take a closer look at what may still be holding iowa back - coming up on kimt news 3 at six.