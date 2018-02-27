Speech to Text for Power plant demolition begins

iconic landmark in austin is now becoming a place for kids to play. take a look at this. austin utilities demolition-vo-1 lowerthird2line drone:out with the old, in with the new austin, mn the austin municipal plant was built in 18- 88. it was once the main power source in the city... but the plant's outdated technology led it to be shutdown... and the site will now be used for a new recreation center. lowerthird2line:out with the old, in with the new austin, mn dick johnson is a retired construction worker from austin. johnson watched the demolition and tells us that it's sad to see the plant go but he's excited to have a place to take his granddaugther. xxx austin utilities demolition-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dick johnson austin, mn it's for the good of the community and hopefully it's good for the youth of the community so they have a place to go with some guidence and get some instruction. construction on the recreation center is expected to be completed by this summer. /