Speech to Text for Stores report shortage of ice melt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are seeing all of the ice and snow melting away this week - but last week's icy conditions led to shortage of ice melt and rock salt at local stores. here is a look at the supply that is left at some of the popular stores in mason city. ice melt shortage-vo-1 ice melt shortage-vboxgrx-5 hy-vee east says they do have some of both- ice melt and rock salt... but those at hy-vee west say they are running low from this weekend's rush. the tractor supply store says they have a good supply of both ice melt and rock salt. ice melt shortage-vo-4 in albert lea, fleet farm is currently out of both ice removers -- hy- vee did get an order of salt in today after running out yesterday. fleet farm in rochester is still seeing the impact from this weekend as they are out of ice melt and salt. the same goes for hy-vee south. one person we hear from says she has a good supply of chicken grit at home that she uses instead of ice melt - but worries about the store's supply.xxx ice melt shortage-sot-1 lowerthird2line:caryl lawier manly, ia spring isn't here, i wish it was but at least when we have these storm people can stay put until the storms are over, they're not going to last forever. several of the stores did say they will be getting ice removal supplies delivered at some point this week. / ots:alford plea