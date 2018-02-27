Speech to Text for Minnesota releases graduation rate report

minnesota's high school graduation rate report is out. the state as a whole just hit an all-time high for with 82- point-7 percent of students graduating. but in our area... the results are mixed. kimt news three's calyn thompson looked into the numbers at rochester public schools today and joins us now live from the rochester studio... rochester graduation rates-stngr-1 calyn what did you learn?xxx rochester graduation rates-lintro-2 amy -rochester public schools did have a higher percentage than the state of minnesota as a whole. but after speaking with one parent today... i'm learning there's a concern of doing better when thinking about an anticipated growth when it comes to the size of the student body.xxx rochester graduation rates-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:minnesota graduation rate report rochester, mn janice pascoe's son is an elementary student at rochester public schools. when looking at the graduation rates. she expects them to be high. rochester graduation rates-pkg-3 "i would've expected them to be even higher but i see we're better than minnesota rates so that's good." rochester graduation rates-pkg-7 here's a look at the rochester public school district's rates compared to the state of minnesota's. rochester's higher than the state percentage for 2017... but that number has slightly dipped from 2016. pascoe tells me the quality of her son's education is something she thinks about often. "my biggest concern is can we maintain that and grow that as the population grows." her concern with growth stems from her son's class size. "so right now there's 30 kids in my son's classroom which seems like an enormous class. if we get higher and higher numbers, it's gonna really be tough to get these kids some quality education." superintendent michael munoz says it's a concern the district looks closely at. rochester graduation rates-pkg-5 "we've really had focused as a district that we really need to personalize what we do and really know your kids and know what they need to be successful." rochester graduation rates-pkg-8 a growing number of students may have to mean a growing numer of staff in the future. "i think we've grown a little over 2,000 students since i came back in 2011 and with more kids, you get more state funding so that helps with the need to increase staff." "it's a challenge that we face, just like all the other big cities. we're getting to be a bigger city and i think that's going to be something we have to think about." rochester graduation rates-ltag-2 minnesota's high school graduation rate report also looks at graduation rate growth between 20-12 and 20-17. in that time - rochester's rate increased by nearly three-percent. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. albert lea is seeing a graduation rate increase of more than thirteen percent... up from just 67 percent in 20-12. austin's graduation rate actually decreased by nearly five percent during that 5-year span.