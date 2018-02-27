Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-27-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. today wound up being another mild day which lead to plenty of melting across north iowa and southern minnesota. due to that melting, we will see fog develop later tonight and into wednesday morning. temperatures will be cooler for wednesday but will still be above the freezing mark. we'll have some light drizzle throughout the day and even a light wintry mix by wednesday night. some light snow is possible wednesday night and into thursday morning, but this system isn't very organized and as a result won't produce much for snowfall. at best, a dusting to a few tenths of an inch will be possible. things will clear out thursday afternoon. sunshine will be back for friday with highs in the upper 30's and we'll even see a return to the lower 40's. rain, yes, rain, will return sunday with highs in the lower 40's. a wintry mix transition will be possible sunday night and into early monday morning with little to no accumulations expected. highs will be in the lower to mid 30's next tuesday. tonight: mostly cloudy/areas of fog. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: areas of am fog/isolated drizzle. highs: upper 30's to near 40. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: light wintry mix/minor snowfall accumulation.lo w s: mid to upper 20's. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. thank you tyler. / a group