Speech to Text for Iowa Best State Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news and world report" is out with its ranking of the best states in the country. iowa comes out on (top( of this year's list, followed by minnesota and utah. the report ranked mississippi 49th and louisiana last. it measured states in eight different categories. iowa ranked (first( overall in infrastructur e, and in the top ten on health care, opportunity, education and quality of life. iowa governor kim reynolds made an appearance on cbs this morning to weigh in on the results.xxx what an honor to recgonize iowans that are making a difference in communities every single day all across our state. and iowa truly is a place where if you work hard and dream big anything is possible. the governor goes on to say she herself is a product of all the goodness iowa has to offer. she grew up in a small iowa town of about five?hundred people... worked at a local grocery store on weekends to make ends meet while her and her husband raised three children... and now she's the first female governor of the state. she goes in the interview to say her and her team are working hard to tackle the state's growing economy. she says preparing children and adults for the working opportunities is key in