Speech to Text for dementia friendly community

info sessions are being held at the rochester library to try to make rochester a more dementia friendly community. there's more to a person than their dementia and you can still live a quality life with dementia. that is lynne hemann(he? man). after caring for her mother with dementia for 10 years, hemann is bringing awareness to the disease through these sessions. they cover how to support someone with dementia, and the caretaker of someone with dementia. it also asks peoplee to make a pledge of a small action to help make the community more dementia? friendly. staying in contact with the family that you know that is living with dementia, being more patient, talking about it with more people. hemann (he? mann) says it's important to spread awareness now as baby boomers begin to age... she thinks the disease will be more present in the community. two more info sessions will be held at the library in march and april.