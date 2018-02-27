Speech to Text for Teens and depression screening

the american academy of pediatrics has some new questions to ask teens when screening for depression. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us live this morning... she's finding out why some schools no longer offer depression screenings... and why new questions are being asked on mental health questionaires. xxx clear lake high school was screening freshmen for depression for the past couple of years??until now. funding for the program was cut??which comes at an interesting time when teens may need to be screened more.xxx clear lake high school counselor deb sharar wishes teen depression screenings were around when she was a kid. especially just to have those conversations and to make me aware of some of the things i was dealing with or my friends. right now??two in three depressed teens don't get the care that they need. for sharar??that's a statistic that's hard to hear. i think our students deal with stress and many times depression can go hand in hand with that. this week the american academy of pediatrics released new guidelines recommending kids 12 and up be screened once a year either by their family doctor?? during a sports physical??or by their school. while the funding is no longer there for sharar to help provide those teen screenings?? she feels this new recommendatio n could save lives. i think anywhere or anytime we can screen students and especially at the young ages and identify any issues they might have, anytime we can do that it then leads to help for them. turning leaf counseling helped provide the teen screenings to nearly 10 schools in the area. they say there was a copyright issue along with lack of funding that led to the teen screenings ending. finding an alternative is being talked about at schools and at turning leaf counseling itself. live in clear lake??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three.//// suicide is the leading cause of death in kids 10 to 17 according to the a?a?p report.//// info sessions