Speech to Text for A project to recognize veterans

an area high schooler is taking it into his own hands to give veterans in his county the recognition they deserve. 17 year jacob stokes is very proud of his uncle and brother who are currently serving our country. while he's decided to not follow their path??he's instead picked a project to give those like them?? recognition. stokes is currently getting the word out that you can purchase a brick paver to have a veterans name engraved on them to be placed around the freedrom rock in rockford. stokes's job will be putting the pavers down??one he's glad to do.xxx jacob ? to get the veterans recognized, get their name on that, make them feel pretty good about themselves. stokes is doing this through eagle scouts. pavers cost 50 bucks??at this time they've already