Speech to Text for working moms

"fancy flannel" event tonight is highlighting moms that mean business. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain how the event is celebrating women in the work place. good morning tyler and arielle... the fancy flannel event has a mom?made market... mom's with their own businesses are selling their products at the event. it doesn't have to be the normal path, it can be the entrepreneuri al path. stephanie kuglin is one of the seven moms selling their work. and her new pottery business is one of about eleven point six million, and growing, women?owned businesses in the united states, according to american express. for stephanie ? starting a business is making her a better mom for her three daughters, partly because it helps her be involved in the community. being more social helps me refill my tank. and if i can do that i can have more energy and more resources to be a good mom. that american express report also finds that over the past 20 years, women?owned businesses have grown more than 114 percent. stephanie's advice to any mom who (wants to start a business, is simply, take the leap. thank you annalisa. the fancy flannel event featuring the mom?mdade market kcicks off at 7 p?m.