there is an underlying theme here - many of these threats are coming in via social media and the internet. now-community leaders and city officials are educating parents on the safety precautions they should be taking to keep their children safe on the web. teens online-bpclip-2 kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended a meeting tonight at ellis middle school. brooke-what did you learn? teens online-lintro-2 katie - mower county investigator steve sandvik tells me internet safety goes hand in hand with all of the school violence we have been seeing so much of lately. that's why tonight- parents, teachers, and law enforcement came together to educate the community on internet safety. xxx teens online-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:internet safety discussion austin, mn "with the threats of violence and things, it's see something say something." see something say something. a phrase we always hear-but it seems particularly important now with social media being a source of violence in children and adults. lowerthird2line:sgt. investigator steve sandvik mower county sheriff's office "make kids aware that if they do post things, people will follow up." teens online-pkg-9 monday night - community members gathered to get some insight on internet safety. one woman who works with students and teachers every day explains why education is key. teens online-pkg-4 "the students not knowing where this picture could go. in their world, it's just on this computer in front of them right there. but in the real world, you post that picture and it could be everywhere." teens online-pkg-10 sgt sandvik tells kimt sometimes kids post on social media venting about a bad grade or even joking around. but law enforcement doesn't always see it as a joke. "and we follow up and act on it and children do end up in very serious trouble" one parent says it's all about being engaged with your child off and online. teens online-pkg-5 "seeing what they're doing and how it all works is going to help keep them all safer." teens online-pkg-11 and while it may seem difficult to always watch over your child's shoulder allison says it comes down to one thing... "kindness...being face to face but also being kind online. knowing that words have power." teens online-ltag-2 sgt sandvik says part of monitoring your childs online activity includes what apps they use. he says a major red flag is if you notice them closing out of things when you enter the room. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. parents also learned tonight - it's important to let your children know what to look out for and encouraging them to report anything that makes them uncomfortable.