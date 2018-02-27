Speech to Text for Biometric screening

biometric screening-vo-3 american heart health month is coming to an end - but that doesn't mean you should put your cardiovascular health on the back burner. biometric screening-vo-1 biometric screening-vo-2 in light of heart health month - all hy- vee stores in rochester are offering 3- thousand free biometric screenings until the end of the month. a registered dietician tells kimt these tests are important for all ages because they test the numbers that we can't feel inside our bodies - like cholesterol and glucose.xxx biometric screening-sot-1 biometric screening-sot-2 "we're able to kind of give you an idea of your risk for heart disease and then we're able to kind of talk through some different ways to prevent heart disease and then lead you in the right direction to stay healthy. kaylee says the screening takes about 15 minutes and you'll get your results right away.