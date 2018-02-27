Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/26)

feature all kinds of points. - nobody scores more in class 4-a.. than grinnell... the tigers average 73.3 points per game. - and we know mason city can fill it up as well.. at just shy of 67 per contest. mc vs grinnell 10-vo-5 mc vs grinnell 10-vo-3 - last time we saw the mohawks in des moines.. they won the whole thing. - grinnell making it a habit to go inside.. early and often...sienna durr... attacking the basket for two. - curt klaahsens team... says.. lets get out and run a little bit... megan meyer can do that.. going the other way with a left handed lay in... she has 15. - almost the same highlight coming at you next.. just a different player... anna deets... caps off the run out with a basket... 13 for anna. - but grinnell takes a 10 point lead into halftime...mason city makes a run...sweet feed to hannah faktor down low.. she also has 13. - they get within three. - but down the stretch.. grinnell makes a ton of big shots...includin g this one from naomi jackson. - grinnell beats mason city... 70 to 51.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 4a state tournament grinnell mason city 70 51 final mc vs grinnell 10-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:megan meyer 15 points megan: hannah did a great job stepping up and getting that run going...but their transition game was tough for us to stop and they have so many threats on the floor so they came back and just got the lead. lowerthird2line:mc's season ends in the qtrs. des moines, ia lowerthird2line:hannah faktor 13 points hannah: our first quarter was rough i don't think we had an offensive first first half i don't think they beat us back a couple times. they're a good team. they just beat us. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 4a state tournament (6) mason city mohawks 51 <none> ... - mason city's season comes to a close.. with a 14 and 10 overall record. - they have some pieces in place to make a run next year.. but they are saying good bye to hannah faktor and autum anderson. / - the boys state tournament tips off one week from today... so our job tonight.. is to figure out who is going to be there. - how about this substate final in 3-a.. charles city.. and waverly shell rock. cc vs wsr-vo-gx-4 cc vs wsr-vo-gx-2 - these two teams have already played twice... each team winning once. - we are rocking and rolling in the second half... how good is mike cranshaw in the transition game... no stopping the senior there. - but the go- hawks.. go on a little run here...somehow luke velky... gets this one to fall.. and the foul. - the velky's are always good.. at basically every sport... luke gets two more... right at the defense. - comets counter... its jack molstead.. handles at the top of the key... and then the finish in the paint. - then later.. they stop the drive... so jack... pulls up.. and sinks the 18 foot jumper. - molsted and the comets gave it a run late... jack gets the and one here. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 3a substate 2 charles city comets 43 logohscharlescity ... - but its not enough...waverl y takes round three against their rivals... 55 to 43. - they will play in the 3-a tournament next week... the comets end their year... 18 and 5. / ghv vs ap-vo-4 ghv vs ap-vo-2 - the ghv boys are hoping to lock up their spot at the 2-a tourney against aplington parkersburg. - early on... this thing is all a-p... they lead by 14 at the half.. and 20 after three... so lets just cancel the rest of the highlights.. no way.. the cards are coming back... or are they. - theres james betz.. spinning and scoring two... ok.. we can keep them going for a couple more baskets. - its betz again.. right off the defense.. and then off glass...lead is down to 14. - keep it coming cards... connor burke... open on the wing... give him all three of those...the lead is down to 7. - now in transition.. its best for two more..its down to three.. folks this is a one possession ball game. - however... that is as close as it will get... a-p... hits a couple of clutch free throws late.. to beat g-h-v... 65-60. - the cards end their year 20 and 5. / lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a substate 3 ghv a-p 60 65 final west fork vs bosco-vo-gx-4 west fork vs bosco-vo-gx-2 - if west fork can beat don bosco.. they will win their 14th straight game... and secure their spot in the 1-a field. - after a pretty even 1st half.. here we go with the 3rd quarter...ian latham showing off nice fade away there. - bosco counters...cael tenold looking for some room.... nice layup for two. - warhawks battling back, thomas nuehring goes up off the glass for two. - lets go back inside... i love the way nathan meinders plays.... finishing underneath. -- 4th quarter now...... and right back to meinders.. .give him two plus the foul. - bosco has a 6 point lead.... nuehring hands it off to zach matinek who pulls up the jumper. - but the dons... down some late free throws... to seal their win spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a substate 2 west fork warhawks 44 logohswestforkwarh ... - 53- 44 is the final.... don bosco is going to the 1-a state tournament. - west fork ends their year.. 19 and 6.