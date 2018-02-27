Speech to Text for Watershed plan

years in the works... a local watershed plan is finally moving forward. watershed plan-vo-1 lowerthird2line:root river one watershed, one plan kimt news 3 on this map - the blue- highlighted areas will be focus areas for the root river one watershed - one plan. the plan includes a two- year budget and list of projects to improve water quality in southeast minnesota. those with local government agencies say funding projects like this is important - considering water affects everyones' lives.xxx watershed plan-sot-1 watershed plan-sot-3 "whether it be ground water that they use for drinking water, or if it's the surface water that they like to enjoy paddling down the this case river state water trail, ya know to the farmers, the landowners on soil leaving their land." the projects are set to begin this year.