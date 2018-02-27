Speech to Text for Threat at Mason City High School

according to mason city police - at 12:30 this afternoon they responded to a social media threat surrounding the high school pep assembly. after investigating - law enforcement supported the schools decision to go ahead with the celebration.... k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was at the assembly and has the story. xxx mc school threat-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:social media threat at mchs mason city, ia natural sound the pep rally brought the students together to help send off the mason city girls baskeball team to des moines for the state tournement. but there was some underlying tension... natural sound during all the excitement... nat police officers were standing by and investigating after a social media threat that something violent was going to happen at this assembly. natural sound those like kelsae sage and brianna knapp say they aren't surprised this happened... i'm honestly not shocked only because of how it's going in the media it's all talk no walk there just trying to copy cat and making a uproar in our communities despite police not finding any weapons - knapp says this does hit a liitle close to home. mc school threat-pkg-3 honestly why why do you feel the need to bring a gun into a school mc school threat-pkg-7 with the approval of police - the pep assembly went on without issue... natural sound the investigation is still ongoing in to this threat at the school, but sage and knapp say action needs to be taken to keep the kids safe. mc school threat-pkg-5 even self- defense of any sort if you're going to block any kind of threat towards a child know how to get the weapon away from the perpetrator mc school threat-pkg-8 in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. according to the schools website - classes are scheduled as normal for tomorrow, but there will be police presence. if you have any further information about this threat you are asked to contact police.