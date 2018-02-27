Speech to Text for Being Cautious About Fire Hazards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reported on fires in our area that have ignited under unusual circumstances... showing the need to always be alert about potential fire hazards. fire prevention-vo-2 lowerthird2line:fire prevention mason city, ia this morning - firefighters extinguished a house fire in mason city caused by a heat lamp for a hedgehog overheating and melting some plastic. last week - fire officials in rochester were unable to pinpoint the cause of a storage unit fire. and earlier this month - a blaze in albert lea occurred because of grease. we spoke with a woman from forest city today who says it's important not to overlook fire hazards during our busy lives. xxx fire prevention-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen knapp forest city, ia "always check cords. we always make sure our surge protectors are working and up to date." knapp also tells us that her family has an escape plan in the case of a fire to stay safe. / live weather tease live