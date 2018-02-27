Speech to Text for Planned CAFO Moves Forward

a controversial hog confinement facility near silver lake in worth county will be built after all. but not everyone is happy with today's decision. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in northwood today. he joins us in the newsroom. alex how are people reacting? xxx hog protest-nrintro-2 katie - this morning the worth county supervisors approved the construction permit for the hog confinement facility site. hog protest-nrintro-1 hog protest-nrvo-3 it would be located here...at 490th street and cardinal avenue...in silver lake...which is southeast of emmons and northeast of lake mills. now it is up to the iowa d-n-r to approve or deny it. but it's clear, the majority of those at the meeting today...would like to see the project come to a halt. xxx hog protest-nrpkg-1 hog protest-nrpkg-5 according to eric christianson...w ho will be leasing property for the site...the cafo will be a deep pit cement structure with the capacity for 5-thousand hogs. he says it will be able to capture nearly 3-million gallons of manure...a plan many community members voiced concerns about at the worth county board of supervisors meeting. james berge lives near kensett. he believes the smell of manure has taken a toll on his health. hog protest-nrpkg-4 "25 years ago...i worked for a company that pumped out these hog pits. and i always had constant headaches from the hydrogen sulfide. it's terrible." hog protest-nrpkg-6 towards the end of the meeting...when christianson was asked if he would operate the site...he said he has not decided yet. in the end of the meeting the board of supervisors approved the permit 2 to 0. lucas kreuschner and his wife...who live near the site...say they feel very let down. hog protest-nrpkg-3 "if they listened to anything we had to say, they would'nt have come up with the decision that quick. and that's what disappoints me. they protect worth county residents, that's their job. and they didn't do that today. they didn't even listen to us." one resident at the meeting mentioned he's in favor of the project because he believes this facility could bring more people to the area for jobs. live in the newsroom...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank