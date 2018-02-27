Speech to Text for Man Threatens School and Churches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after sending police officers - bomb dogs - and a hazmat team on a wild goose chase in rochester. rochester police say - 19- year-old kyle miller was evaluated and arrested today after claiming he planted harmful substances and bombs around the city. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from the rochester studio to tell us how this incident began...jeremia xx bomb threat-lintro-3 katie - it was an unexpected monday morning for those at oak hills wesleyan church. they shut the doors today after receiving this threat spray painted on their sidewalk saying "bomb. call 9-1-1 now". and this building was just one of 3 that were involved.xxx bomb threat-lpkg-1 bomb threat-lpkg-2 brian martin is a pastor at calvary evangelical free church. it was a normal morning....until he arrived at the church... bomb threat-lpkg-5 when i showed up there was police tape across both of our driveways and a police car waiting so i just got out and asked what was going on. bomb threat-lpkg-4 martin soon found out - the rochester fire department's chemical assessment team was investigating threats at his church as well as oak hills wesleyan church and century high school which also received threats. martin says at this point he isn't concerned that this is a growing problem in rochester. security is kind of an illusion anyway but resident mary butlin thinks otherwise. im a little fearful for my grandkids she has lived in rochester for more than 30- years and has grandchildren in school. butlin says she would feel better if teachers were better equipped to handle these emergencies. lowerthird2line:mary butlin rochester, mn you know im a little fearful of that because it seems to me like the teachers don't have..you know they're so limited as to what they do. bomb threat-lpkg-7 as for martin - he believes the church and community as a whole need to step up to help those in need. i think we have to reach out to our neighbors and people who may seem isolated or who are mentally ill whatever it might be and show them love. bomb threat-ltag-2 police say they found a white envelope marked "poison" at calvary church this morning... but say there was nothing inside it. live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. mc threat-grx bp-3 rochester