Superintendent speaks out after school threat

mason city high school is not the only school in our area dealing with a threat. authorities say austin high school also received a threat... this one coming through a social media post just before the start of the weekend. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live after following up with the austin school district superintendent. calyn what did he have to say?xxx school threats-lintro-2 amy - superintendent david krenz tells me having a plan in place and acting immediately helps people get through the anxiety of going to school in the wake of a school threat - likethe one austin high school just faced on friday.xxx school threats-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:how schools deal with threats austin, mn on friday morning... austin high school students saw a possible threat on social media and made school officials aware right away. superintendent krenz tells me within 5 minutes the two students involved were in the office with the police liasion officer. he says listening... taking threats like this seriously and acting immediately help administrators and law enforcement get out in front of situations like this one. lowerthird2line:david krenz superintendent of austin schools "it helps send a message to those who might be thinking about it, 'oh man, this won't ever work' and it also sends a message to those that aren't that ok, this is an ok, safe place. i feel comfortable coming forward because i know they will do something about it." / school threats-ltag-2 he tells me school officials were debriefed about the situation just this morning to go over their actions and make necessary changes. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at 10... hear why one of those changes includes improving communication about school threats to parents.