KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-26-18)

forecast is next. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. the sunshine played a big role today in helping to melt some of the ice and snow that last week graced us with. tonight will be mostly clear, but some patchy fog will look to develop late tonight and into tuesday morning. sunshine will be back for portions of the morning, but then clouds will increase throughout the day tuesday. highs will still warm up into the upper 30's to lower 40's for tuesday. our next system moves in for wednesday that we are tracking. precipitation will start out as rain and then transition into a rain/snow mix before changing over to all snow by wednesday night and into thursday morning. traveling will likely be the worst late wednesday night and into thursday morning as additional snowfall accumulations are anticipated. conditions will improve throughout the day on thursday. we'll see sunshine for friday and saturday with highs warming back up to around 40 on saturday. another system will move through on sunday which will bring a wintry mix to the area once more that day. lower to mid 30's for highs will linger into the first few days of march. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog. lows: mid 20's. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday: patchy am fog/increasing clouds. highs: upper 30's to lower 40's. winds: south becoming north at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph.