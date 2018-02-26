Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the clouds will be staying out of here again for today as a strong area of high pressure remains in control of the upper midwest. temperatures will be above average as well with highs near 40. the winds from the south will be breezy around 10 to 15 mph, but we need these winds to have the warmer temps. clouds will be moving in tomorrow which will also bring a chance for some light isolated drizzle for tuesday afternoon. more winter weather will be heading our way for the middle part of the work week. wednesday night will bring back the snow chance which will last into thursday morning and afternoon. accumulations seem to be more mild with some isolated heavier spots. stay with kimt for the latest on the mid week snowfall. after that, skies clear for friday and we have a warmer start to the weekend. wintry mix chance returns for sunday. today: sunny. highs: near 40. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid 20's. winds: south becoming northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/aftern oon isolated drizzle. highs: near 40.