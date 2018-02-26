Speech to Text for Do violent video games lead to violence?

90 percent of today's youth are playing video games in the u?s according to the american psychological association. and 85 percent of those games are marketed to have some sort of violence. president donald trump says that may be a reason behind many school shootings. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us live in mason city??she went out to see what others think of this./// research shows??a link between violent video games and lack of empathy?? aggressive behavior and social behaviors. but does that lead to one deciding to bring a gun to school? one man i spoke to says he can see both sides./// denny gerdom is a parent and former iowa state patrol trooper. his way of thinking that video games can sometimes be training tools is his opinion. gerdom's biggest concern is wondering how many kill themselves after shooting students at a school or in public possibly realizing life isn't a video game. come to the reality of what they just did you don't just click reset and everybody stands up. president donal trump is saying he the violence he hears about in video games currently and movies be playing a role in the school shootings we see today. in 20? 16 the american academy of pediatrics warned that violent media sets a poor example for kids. saying the games should not reward someone for to kill a human or living target to earn points. gerdom says he just doesn't know if that's really leading to the tragedies we see today./// well it's possible, but i can remember when i was little it was westerns and shoot 'em ups, there was violence then you were constantly seeing people being shot then. /// scientists and professors have studied this topic for years now. one researcher i saw found playing video games no matter how gory??did not predict violent behavior. live in the mason city newsroom?? emily boster??k? i?m?t news three./// in a k?i?m?t news three facebook poll we asked if you feel video games are shaping today's youth. 58 percent say yes??while 42 percent say no.///