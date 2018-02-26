Speech to Text for Zealous Warhawks Eyeing State

wf bb-intro-2 the west fork boys basketball team didn't quite have the start they were hoping for...barely breaking 500 11 games in...but the warhawks quickly changed things around for the better.xxx wf bb-pkg-1 wf bb-pkg-2 ask any of the west fork guys about their start to the season and when it turned around...and they'll give you the same answer... wf bb-pkg-3 i think it was january 12th the loss after rockford we were really down on ourselves like our record w as 6-5 at the time and that's not west fork basketball wf bb-pkg-4 we weren't happy with being 6 and 5 at the break that's just not west fork basketball wf bb-pkg-5 but a message from coach frank schnoes in the lockerroom in their next game...brought west fork basketball back in full force coach schnoes he says you know i think we should be 10-1 and i got to thinking about it and i'm sure the other guys did too and we shouldve been 10-1 and that was the starting point that turned us over and they haven't lost since...13 straight victories and now the west fork boys are one win away from a state berth... wf bb-pkg-6 we just realized that we just got to go out and play hard and play hard as a team and trust what we could do individually and that seemed to be what really turned it around for us wf bb-pkg-7 the confidence started to shine...on both sides of the ball, talking on defense...and hitting the perimeter shot left and right...most recently in their district final knocking down 13 three's to beat garrigan on friday. i mean its pretty hard to beat us when were hitting at such a high clip....but our defense obviously it sbeen a lot better and just our effort and energy has been a world of difference. now under 24 hours away from their substate final...the guys from sheffield after 4 straight seasons of coming up just one or two wins shy of state...are ready to get back to the well. last year we were playing not to lose and that's not a way to play you want to play to win so that's what we came into against garrigan and it worked.so. / spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a substate 2 final west fork warhawks logohswestfork ... their substate final is tomorrow at 7 pm in clear lake against don bosco. spx fp 4 team score:substate finals class 2a and class 3a ghv cardinals logohsghvcardinals.png ... two other substate finals set for tomorrow at 7...the ghv boys take on aplington parkersburg in charles city and those charles city boys travel all the way to denver to take on waverly...winne rs are state bound. / mc starts state