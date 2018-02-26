Speech to Text for Citizens plan to protest proposed CAFO

citizens are planning to voice their concerns and protest a proposed cafo - or concentrated animal feeding operation - at tomorrow's worth county board of supervisors meeting. hog confinement protest-vo-1 hog confinement protest-vo-2 the proposed confinement building will look similar to this one and will house 5- thousand hogs. it will be within one mile of silver lake... and very close to tourist camping grounds and the diamond jo casino. citizens nearby the silver lake neighborhood are worried about the impact it could have on water... air and soil quality. the public hearing for this hog confinement operation will be at 10 tomorrow morning at the worth county courthouse.