Speech to Text for Ice rinks in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leaving outdoor ice ranks in rochester covered in ice. but it isn't stopping everyone from putting on their skates. outdoor rinks-natvo-1 ice skating to a stop outdoor rinks-natvo-2 people took to public parks in rochester today to enjoy the outdoor skating rinks. despite being covered in snow... people were able to scrape it off and play some hockey. rochester's department of parks and recreation tells us the outdoor rinks are scheduled to close at the end of february so people wanted to enjoy them while the could.xxx outdoor rinks-sot-1 outdoor rinks-sot-3 i am sad, i know from the summer that these aren't up normally to see that they build these hockey rinks are so cool. it's sad they're going to be gone. people out on the ice tell us the sunshine made for a perfect last week on the rinks.