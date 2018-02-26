Speech to Text for Homemade bobsled

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new bobsled team in town. homemade bobsled-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:"eastbrook bobsled" mason city, ia 3..2..1 go! these neighborhood boys call this the "eastbrook bobsled." after seeing bobsledding in the olympics... 10-year-old landon asked his dad if they could make one and they did just that - and took it down the "sledding hill" in east park today.xxx homemade bobsled-sot-1 lowerthird2line:landon mason city, ia "you're in like a tube and it's funner than just running on your belly and you can steer and it's fun." they tell me it holds three to four kids - and i'm kicking myself for not jumping in there and taking it for a spin.