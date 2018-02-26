Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-25-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-2 weather-main-3 weather-main-4 it turned out to be a very nice day after the snowstorm with plenty of sunshine and temperatures at or slightly below average. this helped to melt some of our snow-pack. we will continue to do so for monday with sunshine and winds remaining breezy, this time from the south, resulting in highs near 40 degrees. tuesday will remain warm with highs in the upper 30's with increasing clouds. cooler but average temperatures in the low to mid 30's return for wednesday and thursday thanks to cloud cover. snow chances will return wednesday night and will linger into thursday. the track of this system is uncertain and so are potential totals, therefore we will continue to track it. we clear out friday and saturday with near or above average temperatures. another system will arrive on sunday bringing the threat of a wintry mix. tonight: clear. lows: mid teens. winds: southwest becoming south at 6 to 12 mph. monday: sunny. highs: near 40. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: mostly clear. lows: mid 20's. winds: south becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. the snowfall over the weekend is