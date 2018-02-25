Speech to Text for Wine and Chocolate Spectacular

tonight the weather isn't stopping dozens of people from supporting a worthy cause. small dog rescue-vo-1 small dog rescue-vo-2 the wine and chocolate spectacular raises money for the small dog rescue of minnesota. there's a silent auction...live music...and of course plenty of wine and chocolate. all of the money raised goes directly to caring for the dogs who are in the rescue.xxx small dog rescue-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alissa adamson small dog rescue of minnesota volunteer "whenever they get adopted they're always spayed, neutered, microchiped, up to date on their shots, dental work all of that costs money so it's great to have events like these and it's great to have wonderful support from our great community." lowerthird2line:megan harms the eagles club "it is important to have non- profits in our community and whatever we can do to support them we welcome them to come here to use our facility." kimt news three is a sponsor of the event... along with apollo liquor and the chocolate shoppe. /