Local Sports (2/24)

ni bulls-vo-2 colin cain can go down in the north iowa bulls history books tonight...just one win away from tying the franchise record for most wins in a single season...the goalie has stopped more than 93 percent of the shots he's seen so far... ni bulls-vo-1 ni bulls-vo-3 but it will be a well earned "w" tonight taking on the west division leaders new ulm... - in the first scorless steel with the man advantage when steven mordini at the blue line feeds it to sam storlie for the goal - cain stands strong between the pipes after that...nice save off the breakaway - to the second period still 1-zip until the bulls now on a power play of their own find aaron swanson for the one timer! lowerthirdlinescore:na3hl new ulm north iowa 3 4 final/ot - this one needed o-t but brendan studioso fires the game winner 4-3 bulls. / al hockey-gx-2 quick check in section hockey in minnesota...the top seeded albert lea boys were upset this afternoon in the section semifinal when lourdes scored two minutes into overtime to beat the tigers and advance to the final against mankato east on wednesday. / for the fifth straight season, the niacc wrestling team is represented in the njcaa national wrestling tournament finals and this year they got a national champ njcaa wreslting 6-vbox-1 nx fp multi line video box:niacc's anderly 141 lbs. champ 3-2 decision 5th-straight niacc finalist niacc sophomore austin anderly won at 141 pounds with a narrow 3-2 victory over lincoln's christian kanzler....this is photos from his 7-6 decision in the semifinals earlier today...anderly entered the tournament ranked third but stopped northeast oklahoma's top-ranked cody karstetter 3-1 in the quarterfinals on friday. / back in the mason city gym the 13th rated niacc ladies are looking for more of their homecourt magic where they boast a 12 and 1 home record hosting dmacc today... niacc wbb 6-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dmacc at #13 niacc mason city, ia the trojans are coming off a road win over ellsworth just two days ago... - uu longs two - longs with the laser inside to adria stewart for the layin - kenlie pytleski with the fingeroll - backdoor to selena shady - cici kieger drains three lowerthirdlinescore:juco women's basketball dmacc (13) niacc 78 110 final the niacc ladies are rolling 110- 78. / niacc mbb 6-vo-1 niacc mbb 6-vo-2 just a few minutes late the men hosted the dmacc guys hoping to get their second conference win... - orrington hamilton to jaycob payne corner three - nice dish to tahjay blackmon for the reverse layin - hamilton skates in for two - nick wurm for two lowerthirdlinescore:juco men's basketball dmacc niacc 65 53 final but niacc while stayed close could never quite take over that lead to fall 65-53. / delays-gx-2 we were set for two pretty big games tonight...substa te finals in 1a and 2a but weather is pushing them back 48 hours...the west fork boys game against the dons will be monday night now in clear lake and the ghv boys' substate final against aplington parkersburg is still in charles city but will be played monday night as well.