The man in the middle at Charles City

record books in charles city. - the comets picked up win number 18 last night against webster city... if they can get to 19... theyll get to state. cades role with cc-vo-3 cades role with cc-vo-2 - and a big reason for their success... is their big guy in the middle... cade hemesath. - the senior is averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game. - but thats not the only reason why he's important... he plays defense... he sets screens.. and most important... he leads. - i asked cade.. .how much fun he is having during his final season.. with the comets.xxx cades role with cc-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:cade hemesath charles city senior cade hemesath: its awesome, the crowds get bigger each and every night, and i am just happy to represent charles city and and hopefully we can go out there and make the state tournament cades role with cc-sot-gx-3 lowerthird2line:ben klapperich charles city basketball coach ben klapperich: he does more than just score points for us, he rebounds, he sees the floor well, hes just like a dad out there almost, so, hes a tremendous player. cades role with cc-sot-gx-7 - next up for cade and the comets... is a hugeeee rivalry showdown with waverly shell rock. - new location for their substate final...they are going to play for a trip to state.. monday night.. in denver. / wolves rockets-vo-4