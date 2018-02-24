Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/23)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

long time. - usually west fork is the team that has the size. - tonight.. .it's a role reversal... the warhawks have to deal with the big guys.. .from garrigan. garrigan west fork boys-vo-5 garrigan west fork boys-vo-3 - the winner of this game...advances to a substate final... and let me tell you.. this is a game of runs. - garrigan scores the first 8... and then this and one... from brad capesius sends the golden bears into the locker room with a four point advantage. - remember that size is was talking about...heres proof.. bears dump inside to cade winkel... and he starts the 3rd quarter scoring with another and one. - warhawks answer back on the glass... check out the one handed grab from ian latham... and then goes right at the size for the bucket down low. -but.. back comes garrigan... theres 6-7 freshman... angelo winkel...scoring two...garrigan is clinging to a two point lead. - west fork makes 12 threes in this game...nobody comes out to guard mitchell halloran.. bad idea.. he can make it from anywhere. - pacing the pack... for the warhawks tonight is zach martinek.. theres three of his game high 25. - west fork returns to the substate final.. 72 to 68.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a district 3 garrigan west fork 68 72 final garrigan west fork boys-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:ian latham west fork sophomore ian: kind of bitter sweet, last year ending how it did, i mean we were supposed to go to state, coming back playing in this gym, it felt right to get a win, it was awesome. lowerthird2line:warhawks win a wild one kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:zach martinek west fork junior zach martinek: freshman year we lost 53-50 that still stings, last year we thought we had a chance to go, it was in this gym. that one also stung, it stung a lot but getting this one feels nice, but we still have one more. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a substate 2 west fork warhawks <none> don bosco don ... -west fork's game against don bosco was originally scheduled for tomorrow.. that's changing. - the 1-a substate 2 title game is now monday night... in clear lake. / - it's a season for the