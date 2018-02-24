Speech to Text for Opioids and construction

opioids and construction-intro-3 the opioid epidemic is making a large impact on an already dangerous industry. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking with construction workers after a new report came out showing they are at a higher risk of becoming addicted to pain killers. opioids and construction-llpkg-1 opioids and construction-llpkg-2 natural sound whether it is building a new home or business, or renovating, construction can be seen everywhere. even at daniel watters house in swaledale. we've had some siding done some roofing done a lot of tin work done but a new report by the "midwest economic policy institute" is showing those in the construction industry are at a higher risk of getting addicted to pain killers. it's is surprising watters, but he understands the job is a dangerous one. opioids and construction-llpkg-3 when you're on top the roof and stuff like that and doing siding you know there's always a chance of slipping off especially some of the taller buildings you know they could be a 14 15 foot drop. opioids and construction-llpkg-4 and when workers get hurt - many are prescribed addictive opiods...that can take a hold of someone's life. construction companies in our area say they are not seeing the issue in our area, but the report is shedding light on the number of construction workers who died from opioid addiction in 20- 15. more than one thousand died in the midwest...more specifically 170 in iowa. it's a statistic that is surprises those in the industry like ryan burt. lowerthird2line:ryan burt mason city, ia coming from an industry where people are skilled tradesmen people that come in coming into the industry that want to get into it it's hard to find good help and i think that probably could in attributing factor into people society using choosing to use illicit drugs opioids and construction-llpkg-6 burt says they do check on their workers frequently, and if something is off... we wanna make sure that everybody were working with is always of sound mind if something does look off you know you tells me to go home if there not looking well while the numbers are freightening to both watters and burt, watters says change needs to happen in the medical field. they need to probably control of the butter you know restricted somewhat and i think there are other products out there that would do just as good of a job that they receive right now as far as painkillers in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. according to the report, 15 percent of those in the construction industry suffer from substance abuse, that is more than double the national average for other careers.