Speech to Text for Beminio wraps up stellar career

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beminio's journey in high school is a tough one. - a brutal knee injury knocked him out of state wrestling as a junior. - and even tougher... his father sergeant tony beminio was killed while working as a police officer in des moines. beminio story 6-vo-3 lowerthird2line:beminio wraps up career kimt news 3 sports - but last week at the well... with a tattoo dedicated to his dad on his right arm.. beminio wrestled to a 3rd place finish in class 1a's 285 pound weight class.. it turns out to be his final match as a wrestler... he's going to the university of iowa next year as a student.. knowing he always has someone in his corner.xxx beminio story 6-sot-gx-4 beminio story 6-sot-gx-2 cameron : my dad has been with me every step of the way, so i am not worried about anything, with him over my shoulder, you know i can tackle any problem spx fp multi line:mn hs