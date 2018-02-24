Speech to Text for From Honker to Survivor

survivor listen up! one of the castaways competing on the upcoming season has a connection to rochester. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has the details. xxx honker to survivor-pkg-1 honker to survivor-pkg-2 chris noble is a male model from florida that will be seen on the upcoming season of survivor: ghost island. but six years before he was competing to become the sole survivor - he was playing baseball...for the rochester honkers. "my time in rochester was amazing..." we got a chance to chat with chris - who now lives in new york about his connection to the med city. honker to survivor-pkg-3 "my mom and myself have gone to the mayo clinic, we used to stay at the kahler hotel and with my dads side from minneapolis going back to rochester and getting to play for family and friends was a dream come true actually." honker to survivor-pkg-4 chris pitched for the rochester honkers for just one season in 2012 but has kept in touch with a few from the club including general manager dan litzinger. honker to survivor-pkg-6 "all the sudden he sends me the note he says dan guess what? i'm on season 36 ghost island survivor. it's like noble? you? really?" honker to survivor-pkg-5 as a player - litzinger remembers chris being very positive - in fact his honkers trading card it says "you've gotta fail to win." so how does his former g-m think he'll do on the island? "he's got game, you know he's a college boy he's got game he can talk it up, he's got confidence. he's going make it i bet you to at least top 5 that's my prediction." no matter how he does - what's important to chris is why he's playing - to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis. "my mom was diagnosed with ms at 27, she still smiles, she still got up the next day and kept going on. she's just a superwoman." in life and in survivor - chris continues to be inspired by his mom's perserverance and grit. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3.