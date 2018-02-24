Speech to Text for Iowa Leads Nation in Speeding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spedometer.jpg a new study finds iowa has the highest rate of speeding tickets out of all 50 states. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into this survey... speeding tix-stnger-1 and tells us if people are surprised by the results. xxx speeding tix-pkgll-2 speeding tix-pkgll-4 we're all guilty of it. sometimes...we just aren't aware of it. it's speeding. "the way i'm driving down the road at 70 miles an hour, and they pass me like i'm standing still." and now...iowans are being recognized for it. according to a new survey from insurify...iowa has the highest percentage of speeding tickets out of all 50 states - despite having the lowest per- capita number of police officers. in fact - 23.2 percent of drivers have admitted to speeding violations. hampton residents troy and paula wood used to live in south carolina...which ranked third on the list...and they find the news surprising. speeding tix-pkgll-5 "we used to live down south. i figured people that were down south drove faster than we did in iowa. we're pretty much conservative here in iowa." but to mason city resident james dodge? not so much. just recently...dodg e was involved in a fender bender with a speeding driver...and he is not happy. speeding tix-pkgll-8 "i already got hit. i stopped at a stop sign from behind, and i've been suffering for it ever since." speeding tix-pkgll-9 dodge has advice for those who follow too closely. "when you pull up behind a guy, you should be at least a car length behind them, so they don't run into you. if somebody hits you, you're going to hit the guy in front of you." speeding tix-pkgll-3 at the highway 18 and 65 intersection just outside mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / the findings were gathered from customers' answers to questions about driving history and vehicle type - as well as speed limit laws. / a new survivor contestant has