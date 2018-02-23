Speech to Text for More money spent on home improvement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more people are spending money to make home improvements as well as starting new projects. that's according to a new home advisory report. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is at an area home show now to break down the numbers - brian?xxx maplive:new home advisory report mason city, ia google earth 2018 google north iowa events center.jpg amy i am at the north iowa events center where a lot of people come to either get ideas or network with companies that are in the construction industry. brian live-lintro-2 according to the report - more people are starting new projects this year than they did the last two years - something those heading to the home show say has been the trend for the last several years.xxx brian live-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:new home advisory report mason city, ia according to the report, baby boomers are leading the way in project spending - on average - nearly 19 hundred dollars more than previous years on home improvement. millenials are close behind in the number of projects - but the report states most of those projects are "do it yourself" projects. those hosting the event in north iowa say they aren't seeing millinials in our area doing many of their own projects... but say baby boomers are definitely working hard to improve their homes. lowerthird2line:marty bunge home show manager we've been seeing that trend the last six seven years people are staying put but they want to make their home a better place to live. xxx brian live-ltag-2 amy - the study shows that those who have lived in their homes for more than six years are the homeowners most likely to make improvements. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the home show will be going on at the north iowa events center all weekend. / there is still