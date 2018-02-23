Speech to Text for Immigration agency changes mission statement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that grants citizenship to immigrants who want to become americans is making a major change to its mission statement. immigration reax-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox is live in studio where he spoke to those close to these new immigrants...jer emiah? immigration reax-lintro-4 amy- the united states citizenship and immigration services otherwise known as the u-s-c-i-s has removed a phrase describing america as a nation of immigrants. nx fp wrap:the us citizenship and immigration services kimt news 3 old mission statement ... thursday the agency changed its mission statement from saying "a nation of immigrants..." to "the nation's lawful immigration system." one woman i spoke to says changing the mission statement distances the agency from what america really is.xxx immigration reax-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:uscis mission statement rochester, mn vo shirhan vgas became a u-s citizen this month. sot it was a pretty exciting moment in my life to finally be able to vote and have my voice heard. vo born in solmalia her family moved to america when she was four. shirhan had to go through the u-s-c-i-s to gain citizenship. the fedeal agency is responsible for granting visas and citizenship. vgas adds changing the mission statement is a clear sign that they want to limit immigrantion. sot lowerthird2line:shirhan vgas rochester, mn a lot of other families came here for a better life because it is a nation of immigrants. and for them to change it now. it's very sad because there are other people around the world that want to come to america for a better life. immigration reax-mpkg-5 vo vgas says many of the changes happened after president trump took office. sot a lot of things has changed and america is i think of progression but with this administration it's like we're going back in time. / immigration reax-ltag-2 vgas adds that the country was founded by immigrants. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah. the u-s-c-i-s says its new mission statement is effective immediately. the agency added that the new statement focuses on fairness... protecting american workers... and safe guarding the homeland. /